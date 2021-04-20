BARRIE, ONT. -- An Innisfil company accused of not adequately training a worker who fell 21-feet at a construction site in Waterloo, Ont. has been fined $60,000.

The Ministry of Labour revealed MTN Construction Inc. workers were trained to work at heights but lacked the specific training required at this job site.

The ministry reports that a crane operator and one other worker were installing formwork on the third floor of the high-rise condominium building on King Street North on the morning of the incident.

It says the worker tied himself to a 550-pound formwork that lost its centre of gravity and fell over the edge of the building, pulling the worker with it.

The worker suffered serious injuries in the fall that happened in February.

MTN Construction Inc. pleaded guilty to the charge and was also imposed with a 25 per cent victim fine surcharge - a special provincial government fund to assist victims of crime.