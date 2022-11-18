Innisfil business gets a financial boost on Women’s Entrepreneurship Day

On Women’s Entrepreneurship Day on Nov. 19, Canada recognizes the importance of investing in the potential of women-owned and operated businesses.

Friday’s investment includes $7 million towards three female-owned and/or operated businesses, Sheen Legend Packaging Corp., Summer Fresh Salads Inc. and Tempo Flexible Packaging in Innisfil, which are expanding production to foster more resilient, economic growth.

Minister Filomena Tassi responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, announced an investment of $12.7 million, through the Jobs and Growth Fund and the Business Scale-up and Productivity stream, for five companies operating in the food processing and packaging sector: Ferrero Canada Ltd., Tempo Flexible Packaging Inc., Sheen Legend Packaging, Summer Fresh Salads Inc. and Casa Bonita Foods Inc.

Established in 1969, Tempo Flexible Packaging Inc. is a family-run manufacturer of flexible packaging for the food industry.

Tempo is one of the largest employers in Innisfil.

“We are here to inspire change for the future,” said Lee-Anne Giglio, chief operations officer of Tempo Flexible Packaging.

“This investment will assist us to pivot our manufacturing towards a circular economy for the flexible plastics. Our vision to be a leader with sustainable packaging solutions will allow us to be a valued partner in our industry and in the community,” Giglio said.

With the $3.5-million investment, through the Business Scale-up and Productivity stream, Tempo will expand its facility by 10,000 sq. ft. to adopt new advanced manufacturing technology and increase production of its recyclable food packaging in response to increased demand for more sustainable packaging products. As a result, this project will contribute to a cleaner environment and create 30 skilled jobs in Innisfil.

In 2020, Tempo was recognized by the PAC Canadian Packaging Awards for Manufacturing the Best in Show.

“Investing in successful industries, like southern Ontario’s food processors and the businesses that support them, will lead to a growing economy that works for everyone. “Today’s $12.7-million investment for these five leading businesses will create over 180 jobs for southern Ontario while showcasing and attracting talent to our thriving region,” said Tassi on Friday.