BARRIE -- An Innisfil boy is facing a slew of charges after police say he led officers on a high-speed chase while driving an ATV.

Police say they attempted to stop the 17-year-old ATV driver because he wasn't wearing a helmet when the teen sped away on Anna Maria Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

Officers allege the boy hit speeds of 99km/h in a 40km/h zone and that the ATV drove erratically through traffic. As a result, the following officer stopped pursuing it for the safety of the public.

The teen was eventually arrested and charged with multiple offences, including dangerous operation, stunt driving, and driving without a proper licence.

The boy's identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

He was released with a future court date.