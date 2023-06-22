Innisfil Beach Road closures: Here's what motorists need to know

Motorists will have to contend with some road closures in Innisfil that will impact traffic on Innisfil Beach Road and access to Highway 400.

The Ministry of Transportation will close the Highway 400 northbound ramp from Innisfil Beach Road this weekend, starting Friday at 10 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m. to complete ramp realignment work.

Additionally, there will be a three-week closure of Innisfil Beach Road from the 5th Sideroad to the 10th Sideroad starting July 4.

The closure will prohibit motorists from travelling under Highway 400 on Innisfil Beach Road until July 26.

Detours will be in place while the work is underway.

Motorists will be able to access Highway 400 from Highway 89.

Police urge motorists to plan accordingly, give extra travel time and exercise patience.

Officers will patrol the area to ensure drivers safely navigate the closures.