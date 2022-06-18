Innisfil artist uses talent to give back to local wildlife organization

Innisfil artist Erin Sanderson is fundraising for the Procyon Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre in Beeton through her artwork. (Dana Roberts/CTV News) Innisfil artist Erin Sanderson is fundraising for the Procyon Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre in Beeton through her artwork. (Dana Roberts/CTV News)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver