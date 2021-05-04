BARRIE, ONT. -- An Innisfil artist is encouraging others to explore their creative side and find peace during this difficult time.

Maria Kelebeev is hosting her first online exhibit and auction on Mother's Day this Sun. May 9.

The event will feature her works and those of local mothers.

Kelebeev says after losing her job during the pandemic, she resorted to her passion full-time and invited others to join her.

"You're not buying something that will be forgotten, you're exchanging feelings, thoughts, and expressions, and the money makes it valuable," she says.

The Mother's Day Exhibit and Auction runs from noon to 2 pm on Sunday. Participants can interact with the artist and bid on the work on the Hannatess ArtHaus Facebook page.