The Innisfil fire department has a new chief.

Tom Raeburn was appointed by the town council on Wednesday night at a special meeting.

“I am truly honoured and excited to have this opportunity to serve our growing town,” said Raeburn. “While our focus remains on protecting our community, we will continue to expand our efforts to educate residents of all ages about fire safety, in addition to numerous other initiatives.”

Raeburn first joined Innisfil Fire in 1995 as a volunteer and became a full member five years later.

He became deputy chief in 2013 and stepped in to act as chief on several occasions.

Raeburn replaces John Pegg who took a job as Ontario’s Chief of Emergency Management last month.