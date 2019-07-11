The town of Innisfil is allowing pop-up shops along the beachfront to try and turn the waterfront into a tourist attraction.

"We're looking for those little businesses that are in their own backyard that can get out and make their business public," says Tammy Botham, Town of Innisfil.

The town says it will allow three businesses to start with the option for more. Those interested need to have a permit, business licence, and five-million-dollar business insurance, with the exception of food vendors - who aren't currently allowed.

The town is in the process of asking residents to participate in an online survey to help it decide what the future should hold for the beachfront over the next 15 to 30 years. The results of the survey are expected to be presented to council this fall.