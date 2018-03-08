

CTV Barrie





The Town of Innisfil has approved more money for its Uber public transit system.

During a council meeting on Wednesday night, councillors approved another $350,000 for the second stage of Uber’s public transit plan.

They’re adding the Alcona Lakeshore Library and Lefroy Community Centre to its list of $3 flat-fare locations.

“We started out with about 3,000 through the summer months, but we saw the uptick to approaching actually the winter months,” says Paul Pentikainen , policy planner for the town.

Officials say monthly usage doubled from June to December. Uber estimates there will be a total of 90,000 Innisfil transit rides in 2018.

“Some days are really busy, especially when it's very cold. People don’t like to wait for the bus,” says driver Jean Theriault.

The Town of Innisfil's answer to public transit has meant extra money in the pocket of Theriault.

The 62 year old says he's one of about 35 Uber drivers in Barrie and Innisfil.

As they enter stage two of this pilot project, the town will be holding a special presentation next Thursday at the ideaLab Library.