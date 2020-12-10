BARRIE, ONT. -- The Town of Innisfil approved its 2021-2022 budget with a blended tax increase for residents.

The town reports the average Innisfil home valued at $446,363 will pay an estimated increase of $44.57 over the two years.

"Since the pandemic first hit our community, we've taken significant measures to protect our residents and keep costs low," said Mayor Lynn Dollin. "Throughout the budget process, our mission was to lessen the tax burden on our residents while supporting the needs of our growing community."

To achieve the low tax rates, the town paused the one per cent increase to the Capital Levy until 2023, reduced the volunteer firefighter budget, and put a freeze on salary step increases for non-union employees in 2021.

The budget touches on mental health resources, economic security, employment, and community building.