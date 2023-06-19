Innifil's Sandycove Acres issues a boil water advisory

A boil-water advisory has been issued for Sandycove Acres in Innisfil.

The small seniors' community, 15 minutes south of Barrie was told of the advisory Sunday morning by its water supplier Clearford Waterworks and Parkridge Community.

It was issued under the guidance of the Ministry of Health through the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.

"The advisory was issued in an abundance of caution by Clearford through Parkbridge," said Linda Morris, president Sandycove Home Owners’ Association.

"Clearford and Parkbridge are working together on the situation. After the advisory, Parkbridge arranged for trucks full of bottled water to be delivered for residents," said Morris.

During a boil water advisory, the health unit recommends tap water should not be used for drinking, preparing food, oral hygiene, washing/rinsing cutlery, dishes, glass and cups or bathing young children.

Additionally, the issuance indicated water should not be used for making infant formula, juices or making ice. Only boiled water should be used for these instances.

It is strongly advised that tap water be boiled for at least one minute before using it for any of the above needs.

Adults and teens can still use tap water for showers and baths. Use two tablespoons of bleach when washing dishes, and do laundry as you would normally.

The precautionary boil water advisory will remain in effect until corrective actions have been completed and satisfactory microbiological testing meets regularly stands.