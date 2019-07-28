Bracebridge OPP are on the hunt for a 56-year-old inmate who escaped from the Beaver Creek Minimum Security Institution in Gravenhurst.

Gordan Putnam managed to evade officers around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The OPP’s canine unit and emergency response team are conducting a search in the area.

Putnam is described as 5’6” tall with dark brown and grey hair, and brown eyes. He’s known to visit Mississauga.

Members of the public are asked to call 911 if see Putnam, or witness any suspicious behaviour.