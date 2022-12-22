Inmate charged with first-degree murder in death of fellow prisoner at Beaver Creek Institute

A 54-year-old man is charged with first-degree murder following the death of an inmate at the Beaver Creek Institute in Gravenhurst.

Bracebridge OPP says a 31-year-old man was involved in an assault on Sunday.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital, police say.

Correctional Service Canada identified the victim as Leslie Ma of Alberta.

The service said Ma had been serving a 10-year sentence which started in March 2018.

Provincial police say the man charged with Ma's death is also an inmate at the correctional facility.