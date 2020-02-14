BARRIE -- An injured broadwing hawk that officials believe may have been hit by a car now has a new home, and a new purpose.

The bird, affectionately named Ernie, was rescued and brought to the Wye Marsh Wildlife Centre in Midland with a badly injured right shoulder.

Staff at the centre say his injury means Ernie will never regain his ability to fly, and turned his misfortune into a new purpose for the bird.

Ernie will help educate young minds on birds of prey, their habitat, conservation and more.

The public can visit the hawk and take in the demonstrations held at the centre every Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m.

