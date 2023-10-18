Initiative kicks off to ensure no child goes hungry on weekends in Muskoka

A not-for-profit organization in Muskoka aims to tackle food poverty by filling the gaps on weekends with healthy food bags for students.

Food4Kids Muskoka will ensure each child in need receives 12 to 15 food items to get them through the weekend.

"When kids don't have the proper nourishment, they can't learn, they can't play, they don't socialize well with friends, so having proper foods on the weekend is essential," said Sarah Thatcher, a Food4Kids Muskoka board member.

Organizers say the need is high across the district.

"People who were on the margins before are really struggling now. We know that there are probably 2,500 students across Muskoka, so that's Gravenhurst all the way up to Huntsville, who are experiencing food insecurity. I get emails every day from parents and principals saying, 'How do I sign my school up?' said Thatcher.

The food bags are put together by volunteers on Wednesdays and delivered to schools on Fridays.

Officials say the food is then discreetly placed in the student's backpacks.

"Some of the bags are going home to five or seven-year-olds, so we're not making complex meals. It's kid-friendly food. Cans that are openable, five healthy fruits and vegetables as well. We have a shelf-stable milk that goes home, bread products so that they have breakfasts and some lunches," explained Thatcher.

To help kick the initiative off, Devonleigh Homes made a $15,000 donation, which went towards purchasing the food.

"At Devonleigh Homes, we believe in giving back and making a difference where we can, and we really believe in nourishing our future generations," said Kayley Spalding with Devonleigh Homes.

Roughly six volunteers help out every week.

"I think as a parent and a human being, when you put together kids not having food on weekends, it was a no-brainer for me. So, I've been enjoying the purposeful work with Food4Kids," said volunteer Kristie Shaver.

Currently, Food4Kids Muskoka is calling The Cutter's Edge home. It's where all the food is packed and stored.

"When Kristie and Sarah came to us, we were so drawn to their cause, and what they are standing for and the voice that they have in the community. It was so easy for us to get on board, and it really aligned with our core values as a business," said Robin Wood with The Cutter's Edge.

Food4Kids Muskoka is hosting a breakfast gala at Deerhurst on November 7 from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., with proceeds going directly back to the organization.