Major infrastructure upgrades to the Barrie line will affect GO Train service on two weekends in October.

On the weekend of October 13 and 14, crews will replace the tracks at the McNaughton Road crossing near the Maple GO Station and the Dufferin Street crossing north of King City GO Station.

As a result, buses will replace trains north of the Rutherford GO Station.

“This work can only be completed when trains aren’t running, so we’re doing the work over the weekends, which aren’t as busy, to minimize the disruption,” GO Transit said in a notice on its website.

Buses will also replace trains north of the Aurora GO Station on the weekend of October 27 and 28. Trains will run between Union Station and Aurora GO Station.

