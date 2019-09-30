After serving the community for 55 years, the doors at Information Orillia have closed.

The non-profit organization has been providing essential services and opportunities for people to help improve their quality of life for half a century, a milestone it celebrated just two weeks ago.

Information Orillia has helped, on average, more than 6,000 folks annually.

The city of Orillia supported the service over the past five years by contributing $270,000 to the organization and allowing it to move into the library rent-free to continue to operate.

Unfortunately, that wasn't enough.

The decision to close came down to dollars and cents. The organization's website states that "due to ongoing funding issues, Information Orillia Inc. will be closing its doors."

Staff with the organization will evaluate the best course of action and say there is a chance of reopening next year.