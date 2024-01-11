Influenza cases surge across Simcoe County, Muskoka

Amid a significant surge in seasonal flu cases, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) advises various protective measures and highlights vaccination to mitigate the spread of and prevent severe illness.

"Since the beginning of the 2023-2024 flu season in December, there have been 387 laboratory-confirmed cases of influenza in our region, with 137 of those cases occurring during the week of Jan. 1," SMDHU stated in a Thursday release.

And health officials say they anticipate cases to increase over the next two to four weeks.

The health unit says despite the ongoing prevalence of COVID-19 with a high community risk level since November, the vaccine for this season appears to be a strong match for circulating influenza-A strains, as it encourages residents to roll up their sleeves and get the shot to help protect themselves and others from illness.

The flu shot is available to those two years old and up at participating pharmacies or health care providers. Infants six months to two years old can receive the vaccine from a medical professional.

"In addition to influenza, COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses like respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) continue to circulate," SMDHU noted; adding the same protective measures for the flu will help prevent other respiratory viruses.