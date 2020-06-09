BARRIE, ONT. -- The province is moving into Phase 2 of reopening across several regions, including Simcoe-Muskoka and Grey-Bruce, which has many wondering if there will be another spike in COVID-19 cases.

Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch says there is a lag of about 10 to 14 days between when a spike is detected and when it is reported.

"That is reflective of the incubation period of this virus and the timelines between people going to seek care and getting a diagnostic test," he explains.

"I think it is also important to remember that this is a regional reopening. There are many parts of the province that have very few, if any, cases of COVID-19 and those are the places that are reopening," Dr. Bogoch adds.

Bogoch believes the reopening plan for Phase 2 has been well thought out but says people should still take precautions.

"It's not a free-for-all by any means. People still have to practise hand hygiene. We still should be practising social distancing wherever possible, and we still should be putting a mask on if you are not able to practise physical distancing."

The infectious disease specialist says there are currently about 130 COVID-19 vaccines in development, with 10 already in human trials.

"Of those 10, one of them is in rather advanced human clinical trials," he adds.

Dr. Bogoch says we could see results from the vaccine trials by July or August.