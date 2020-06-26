BARRIE, ONT. -- One week ago, the health unit reported the region's highest single-day surge in COVID-19 cases after 25 people tested positive.

Today, there were three new cases, including two in New Tecumseth and one in Bradford West Gwillimbury.

But, according to health officials, the low case count doesn't mean it's time to be complacent.

Dr. Colin Lee, associate medical officer of health with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, says we're nowhere near being out of the woods yet.

"We've been testing people who have been in close contact with cases. So we're getting more of those positives from people who are living with those cases," said Dr. Lee.

Over the last 14 days, the region has averaged around 4,000 tests each week, with less than one per cent being positive.

But, according to health officials, cases have been on the rise over the past few weeks, with many linked to workplace outbreaks.

Dr. Lee said he's most worried about the community-acquired cases and all the unknowns that come with them.

"When the virus goes stealth and infects people without them knowing where they got it from, that's more concerning."

Meanwhile, he said they haven't seen an impact in cases with more businesses reopening as part of the province's Stage 2.

"We hope that people living in Simcoe Muskoka and Ontario will continue to take the kind of precautions while enjoying our new found freedoms in phase 2."