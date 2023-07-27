Industrial electrician buys twice lucky lottery ticket, winning over $80K

A Keswick man was twice lucky on one lottery ticket, winning over $80,000.

Roy Matchem matched five of five cards to win $77,009.20 in the July 7 Poker Lotto draw and won another $5,000 on the instant portion of his play, bringing his total winnings to $82,009.20.

The industrial electrician said he was out for lunch when he decided to pick up some lottery tickets.

He said the machine shut down when he checked the tickets at the store later.

"It took a few minutes for me to realize what I'd won," he said. "I just thought to myself, 'Wow.' The cashier was so excited for me."

The 62-year-old father and grandfather frequently plays the lottery, and while he's won small prizes in the past, this is his most significant win to date.

"It's an excellent feeling. I love to travel and have my sights set on Europe," he said.

"Everyone was happy and said I deserved this win," he added about telling his family, friends and coworkers.

Matchem purchased the winning ticket at Wellington Mini Mart in Aurora.