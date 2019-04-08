

CTV Barrie





Traffic had been brought to a standstill on a stretch of Highway 11 in Oro-Medonte after an industrial crane crashed through the centre median.

All southbound lanes of Highway 11 were shut at Line 12 for several hours, one lane has since been re-opened. Northbound traffic has also been reduced to a single lane at Line 11.

The tractor trailer was travelling in the northbound lanes just before 2 o’clock on Monday afternoon, when it plowed through the median and came to a rest in an on-coming lane.

An officer at the scene tells CTV News that about 75 metres of the guard rail was “torn out and peeled back like a tin can,” and scattered across the road.

No other vehicles were involved in the collision, and no injuries were reported.

Repairs to the centre median are expected to continue throughout the afternoon.