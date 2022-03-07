Indulge in sweet treats with a Simcoe County maple syrup tour

Several maple syrup producers in Simcoe County are taking part in an educational campaign catering to those who have a sweet tooth.

The 'Tap into Maple' campaign, which runs until April 3, provides a means for visitors to learn more about how maple syrup is made.

Organized by Orillia Lake and Country Tourism, maple syrup enthusiasts can take a self-guided tour to experience the maple syrup process, from harvesting and boiling to enjoying.

Here are the local providers participating in the campaign:

McCutcheon's Maple Syrup in Oro-Medonte

Shaw's Maple Syrup in Oro-Medonte

The Farmgate just outside of Brechin

Backwood Maple Syrup in Coldwater

Elsie's Creek Farm in Coldwater

Hutchinson Maple Syrup in Barrie

Maple Grove Syrup in Severn Township

The experience and the offering vary depending on the producer. More information about the 'Tap into Maple' campaign can be found here.