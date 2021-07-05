BARRIE, ONT. -- First and second dose walk-in appointments are being offered at the Indigenous Community COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Orillia on Tuesday.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit partnered with BANAC and Mamaway Wiidokdaadwin Indigenous Interprofessional Primary Care Team to offer vaccines to Indigenous people 12 and older who live in Simcoe Muskoka.

Additionally, any non-Indigenous residents 12+ living in the same household as an Indigenous person can receive the vaccine.

The clinic is located at Rotary Place on University Avenue from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Second doses can't be administered until at least 28 days after the first doses of Moderna or Pfizer and eight weeks after the first shot of AstraZeneca.

Residents are reminded to come prepared as they may be required to wait outside before entering the clinic.

The health unit says individuals need to bring:

Ontario health card;

ID that confirms Indigenous ancestry;

List of any medications; and

Bring assistive devices if necessary, such as walkers.

Anyone needing support in getting Indigenous ancestry identification can contact their local Indigenous Service Organization.

Residents interested in registering for an appointment in advance can book online or call 705-826-0575.