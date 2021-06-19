BARRIE, ONT. -- After a week that saw two stabbings, one of the area's most popular summer destinations saw an increased police presence on Saturday.

Following a request from Mayor Nina Bifolchi, there was an increased number of OPP at Wasaga Beach. It comes following two stabbings within less than one week, a troubling sign for a long-time city councillor.

"It's quite unusual and quite concerning, says George Watson. "[Police] agreed to bring in extra resources."

On Thursday night around 11:30, police say a stabbing took place on the Main Street bridge in Wasaga Beach. Two 18-year-old men were left injured as a result.

In a separate incident, police arrested three GTA men in connection with a deadly stabbing that happened over the weekend at Beach Area 1 in Wasaga Beach, resulting in the death of a 23-year-old man.

According to OPP, over 20 officers were brought in Saturday to patrol the area. The increased police presence is welcome by some area business owners.

"It feels like what they used to do, walk around two by two," says Dean Prezio, whose Pedro's gift shop is located in the area.