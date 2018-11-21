

CTV Barrie





A 20-year-old man is facing charges of stunt driving after allegedly travelling more than double the posted speed limit in Angus on Tuesday morning.

Police say the man was clocked doing 130km/hr in a posted 60km/hr zone at approximately 6:30 a.m. along Mill Street.

Officers report the driver was overtaking other vehicles where four lanes reduced to two lanes.

The North Bay man's driving privileges were suspended, and his vehicle was seized, both for seven days.

He is scheduled to appear in a Barrie court in January.