Two separate boat operators were charged on Tuesday by Kawartha Lakes OPP officers on Sturgeon Lake and Scugog River.

Police say a 27-year-old man was charged with having cannabis readily available and a 60-year-old man was charged with having an open container of liquor while operating a boat.

Officers remind boaters that the same laws apply on the water as on land while driving a vehicle, including the same penalties.

Police say boat operators must have their licence, identification and all safety equipment present.