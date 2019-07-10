Featured
'Impaired is impaired': OPP remind boaters penalties are the same on water and land
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, July 10, 2019 12:25PM EDT
Two separate boat operators were charged on Tuesday by Kawartha Lakes OPP officers on Sturgeon Lake and Scugog River.
Police say a 27-year-old man was charged with having cannabis readily available and a 60-year-old man was charged with having an open container of liquor while operating a boat.
Officers remind boaters that the same laws apply on the water as on land while driving a vehicle, including the same penalties.
Police say boat operators must have their licence, identification and all safety equipment present.