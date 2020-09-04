BARRIE, ONT. -- One person is in the hospital with critical injuries after a collision on Highway 10 in Caledon Friday morning.

Police say a southbound car and northbound gravel tractor-trailer collided as the truck turned left to enter a private driveway south of Charleston Side Road.

The gravel truck driver, a 60-year-old Brampton man, was arrested and charged with impaired driving, among other offences.

Police are asking for any witnesses to come forward.