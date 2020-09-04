Advertisement
Impaired driving charges laid in Caledon crash that sent one to hospital
Published Friday, September 4, 2020 2:45PM EDT Last Updated Friday, September 4, 2020 3:19PM EDT
OPP is investigating a collision on Highway 10 in Caledon, Ont., on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. (Supplied)
BARRIE, ONT. -- One person is in the hospital with critical injuries after a collision on Highway 10 in Caledon Friday morning.
Police say a southbound car and northbound gravel tractor-trailer collided as the truck turned left to enter a private driveway south of Charleston Side Road.
The gravel truck driver, a 60-year-old Brampton man, was arrested and charged with impaired driving, among other offences.
Police are asking for any witnesses to come forward.