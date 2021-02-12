BARRIE, ONT. -- Police charged one person with impaired driving following a multi-vehicle crash in Orangeville that left one car on its roof.

Dufferin OPP says the accused appears to have driven through the intersection of Highway 10 and Broadway and struck the median before crashing into three other vehicles.

The impact caused significant damage to the other cars involved and sent some of the occupants to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The accused is also charged with dangerous driving.

The area was closed for some time for the cleanup. It has since reopened.