Impaired driving charge laid in Mulmur Township

Provincial police charged a motorist following a single-vehicle crash in Mulmur Township.

The truck was towing a utility trailer when it went off the road and crashed into a ditch, landing on its side Friday evening.

"Thankfully, this was not a fatal," OPP posted to social media regarding the incident.

The driver was charged with being impaired.

"The driver lost more than traction. They lost their DL (driver's licence) for 90 days," police tweeted.

The vehicle was impounded for seven days due to the impaired driving charge.

"Please, if you consume alcohol or drugs, do not drive," OPP added. "You could change or end your life or someone else's."