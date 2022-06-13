Impaired driver steals vehicle, crashes into Bracebridge backyard: OPP

A motorist is accused of multiple offences after provincial police say he drove into a backyard in Bracebridge on the weekend.

On Saturday afternoon, Bracebridge OPP received a call that a car drove into a homeowner's yard and smashed into two parked cars.

The homeowner prevented the man from fleeing the scene until officers arrived at the Hiram Street residence.

According to police, officers determined the car was stolen from Toronto.

Police said the 31-year-old Tillsonburg man did not have a driver's licence.

The man is accused of six offences, including impaired driving, dangerous operation of a vehicle and driving with cannabis readily available.