Impaired driver steals vehicle, crashes into Bracebridge backyard: OPP

OPP cruiser FILE IMAGE. OPP cruiser FILE IMAGE.

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada urged to support COVID-19 vaccine patent waiver

Advocates for vaccine equity are calling on the Canadian government to join the push for a patent waiver to help in the global fight against COVID-19, just as the World Trade Organization opens high-level talks on this and other issues.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver