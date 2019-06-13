Featured
Impaired driver hit multiple vehicles and kept on driving: OPP
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, June 13, 2019 12:55PM EDT
A suspected impaired driver in Wasaga Beach is facing several charges.
Huronia West OPP says they received reports of an erratic driver who had collided with multiple vehicles on Wednesday afternoon.
Police say they stopped the vehicle and found the driver to be alcohol-impaired.
A 21-year-old Collingwood man faces impaired-related driving charges and is scheduled to appear in court next month.