Impaired Driver Found Passed Out in Car

Early Thursday evening Barrie Police responded to a call from a concerned citizen about a man they believed was sleeping in a car.

After arriving on the scene, police determined that the 67-year-old man, who was oddly parked in a no-parking zone in a plaza near Barrie's downtown, was impaired by drugs.

The man was removed from the car and was arrested for Impaired Operation while also being charged with two counts of Possession of a Schedule I Substance (Fentanyl and Cocaine).

The elderly man was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in a Barrie court in August.