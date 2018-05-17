Featured
Impaired driver crashes stolen school bus on Hwy. 26: OPP
The OPP sign is shown outside a detachment on Wednesday, March 6, 2013. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, May 17, 2018 12:17PM EDT
Police say a drunken man stole a school bus and crashed into a sign at a roundabout on Highway 26.
Emergency crews were called to the Mosley Street roundabout, just west of Stayner, for a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday night.
According to the OPP, the school bus crashed into a light pole and a sign. The driver of the bus was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say the school bus was stolen, and the driver, a 56-year-old Clearview Township man, was impaired.
The accused now faces eight charges, including impaired driving, theft over $5,000, and careless driving.
He will appear in court in June.