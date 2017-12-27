Featured
Impaired driver crashes into traffic light: SSP
This car collided with a traffic light in Innisfil, Ont. on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017. (South Simcoe Police/ Twitter)
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, December 27, 2017 12:33PM EST
Impaired driving charges have been laid after a car struck a traffic light in Innisfil.
A Lincoln LS collided with the light at the intersection of Webster Boulevard and Innisfil Beach Road on Wednesday, at around 1 a.m.
South Simcoe Police say the plates on the car were stolen and the driver had a blood alcohol level well above the legal limit.
The 21-year-old Innisfil man was charged with impaired driving, possession of property obtained by crime and possession of cocaine. The accused will appear in court at a future date.
Town staff will examine the damage of the traffic light later on Thursday.