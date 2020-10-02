Advertisement
Impaired driver crashes into parked cars in Orillia driveway: OPP
Published Friday, October 2, 2020 12:12PM EDT
The OPP says an alleged impaired driver crashed into two vehicles in a Walker Avenue driveway in Orillia, Ont., overnight on Fri., Oct. 2, 2020. (Rob Cooper/CTV News)
BARRIE, ONT. -- A Tiny Township man faces charges after police say he crashed into two parked cars in a driveway, forcing them to hit a house in Orillia overnight Friday.
Police charged the 31-year-old driver with multiple offences, including impaired driving and cocaine possession for the purposes of trafficking.
The accused was released with a future court date.
None of the allegations have been proven in court.