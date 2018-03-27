

CTV Barrie





A driver allegedly impaired by drugs crashed into a Barrie convenience store this morning.

According to Barrie police, the man drove through the front of Bayfield Convenience just before 6:30 a.m., sending glass and metal across the store.

The business was closed at the time, and no injuries are reported.

The driver, a 38-year-old Barrie man, was charged with impaired driving, dangerous driving, and driving while under suspension.

The accused will appear in court at a future date.