Impaired driver crashes into Barrie convenience store: police
This is the debris found at Bayfield Convenience in Barrie, Ont. after a vehicle crashed into the store on Tuesday, March 27, 2018. (Steve Mansbridge/ CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, March 27, 2018 12:02PM EDT
A driver allegedly impaired by drugs crashed into a Barrie convenience store this morning.
According to Barrie police, the man drove through the front of Bayfield Convenience just before 6:30 a.m., sending glass and metal across the store.
The business was closed at the time, and no injuries are reported.
The driver, a 38-year-old Barrie man, was charged with impaired driving, dangerous driving, and driving while under suspension.
The accused will appear in court at a future date.