Impaired driver charged with speeding on Highway 12, Midland: OPP

Police patrolling Highway 12 in Midland charged a motorist who was allegedly speeding with being impaired.

Two Southern Georgian Bay OPP officers worked together to safely stop the vehicle on Simcoe County Road 93 on Sunday night.

Police allege the driver was travelling "in excess of the posted 60km/h."

The 50-year-old man from Tay Township faces charges of operation while impaired and dangerous operation.

The accused is also charged with taking a motor vehicle without consent.

He was released from police custody with a later court date.

"Officers conducted nine R.I.D.E. check programs over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend and checked 275 drivers for signs of impaired driving and investigated seven vehicle collisions," OPP stated.

The Tay Township man faces a 90-day licence suspension and seven-day vehicle impoundment.