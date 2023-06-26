Impaired driver charged with endangering children in Innisfil
Police in Innisfil say a driver found with over three times the legal alcohol limit is charged with failing to provide the necessities of life after finding two children in the vehicle.
According to South Simcoe police, a concerned citizen called about a possible impaired driver in the area of Innisfil Beach Road and Yonge Street on Saturday afternoon.
Police say officers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop, ultimately placing the driver under arrest.
They say a relative picked up the two children.
The man is charged with endangering the children, plus impaired driving offences.
His name is not being released to protect the identities of the children.
The accused was later released with a future court date scheduled to answer to the charges.
