Impaired driver caught speeding 77 km/h over limit in Clearview Township, OPP says

Provincial police say a driver was clocked speeding 157 km/h through Duntroon, Ont., on Wed., Aug. 24, 2022 (OPP) Provincial police say a driver was clocked speeding 157 km/h through Duntroon, Ont., on Wed., Aug. 24, 2022 (OPP)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Putin orders troop replenishment in face of Ukraine losses

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a major buildup of his country's military forces Thursday in an apparent effort to replenish troops that have suffered heavy losses in six months of bloody warfare and prepare for a long, grinding fight ahead in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver