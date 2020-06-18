BARRIE, ONT. -- Police have arrested a man they believe was driving a truck that crashed into a home on Leacock Drive last week.

The truck slammed into the house on Tuesday and became lodged between the exterior wall and a parked car, causing significant damage to the structure.

Police say the vehicle was stolen and travelling at high speeds at the time of the crash.

A 42-year-old Gravenhurst man was arrested at the scene and charged with drug-related offences, among others.

Police say they arrested a 25-year-old man yesterday who they believe was the driver and charged him with impaired driving, dangerous operation and possession over $5,000.

Police are still trying to locate two other people, a man and woman, who they say ran from the vehicle after the crash.