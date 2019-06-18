

CTV Barrie





A 37-year-old Innisfil woman is charged with impaired driving after police allege she was driving very slowly with a flat tire.

South Simcoe Police says an officer heard several horns honking to alert him to the female motorist on Saturday just before 10 p.m. on Innisfil Beach Road.

The motorists were travelling behind the woman’s slow-moving vehicle.

The officer stopped the woman and police allege she smelled of alcohol.

They say she failed a roadside test and was taken to the police station where she blew almost twice over the legal alcohol limit.

Her licence was suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle she was driving was impounded for a week.