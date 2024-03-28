BARRIE
Barrie

    • Images of suspect wanted in armed robbery investigation released

    Police released images of a suspect wanted in an armed robbery investigation in Penetanguishene, Ont., on Thurs., March 21, 2024. (Source: OPP) Police released images of a suspect wanted in an armed robbery investigation in Penetanguishene, Ont., on Thurs., March 21, 2024. (Source: OPP)
    Share

    Police released images of a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery that happened in Penetanguishene last week.

    Police say the suspect walked into the Main Street convenience store around 1 a.m. on March 21, armed with an edged weapon, and demanded cash.

    He took the money and ran from the scene, evading the police.

    No injuries were reported.

    Investigators hope someone recognizes the suspect, described as a white man, five feet nine inches tall, with a medium build. During the alleged robbery, he wore a blue hoodie, jeans, a medical mask and a black toque.

    They ask anyone with information, dash cam or surveillance footage of Main and Robert Streets between 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. to contact the authorities at 1-888-310-1122, via email, or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    N.B. man wins $64 million from Lotto 6/49

    A New Brunswicker will go to bed Thursday night much richer than he was Wednesday after collecting on a winning lottery ticket he let sit on his bedroom dresser for nearly a year.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News