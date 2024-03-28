Images of suspect wanted in armed robbery investigation released

Police released images of a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery that happened in Penetanguishene last week.

Police say the suspect walked into the Main Street convenience store around 1 a.m. on March 21, armed with an edged weapon, and demanded cash.

He took the money and ran from the scene, evading the police.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators hope someone recognizes the suspect, described as a white man, five feet nine inches tall, with a medium build. During the alleged robbery, he wore a blue hoodie, jeans, a medical mask and a black toque.

They ask anyone with information, dash cam or surveillance footage of Main and Robert Streets between 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. to contact the authorities at 1-888-310-1122, via email, or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.