Be careful where you park the next time you need to pick someone up at Pearson International Airport.

Starting Wednesday, the Greater Toronto Airports Authority says it will begin ticketing drivers who park illegally on the roadways leading up to the terminals.

There will be cars equipped with cameras to take photos of licence plates of any vehicles breaking the rules and drivers will receive a $75 ticket in the mail following the violation.

Airport officials say people are encouraged to park in the two free cellphone parking lots, which are approximately a five-minute drive from the terminals. Drivers must remain in their vehicles in these short-term parking lots.

The airport authority says motorists can still pick up and drop off curbside at the terminals as long as the passenger is ready to be picked up.