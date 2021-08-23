BARRIE, ONT. -- Provincial police say that officers responding to a call about an unwanted man at a Shelburne home wound up finding two illegal guns and ammunition.

Dufferin OPP arrested a 22-year-old Shelburne man after investigating alongside the Dufferin Major Crime Unit on Friday.

"In a joint effort, officers seized an illegal firearm and in doing so took another dangerous gun off the streets," OPP stated in a release Monday.

A photo released by Dufferin OPP appears to show a black weapon hidden in the residence's framing.

The accused is charged with possessing a prohibited or restricted firearm, possessing a prohibited device or ammunition, two counts of careless storage of a firearm or ammunition, and four counts of failing to comply with a release order.