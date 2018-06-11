

CTV Barrie





The City of Barrie is dealing with a messy and costly illegal dumping problem.

Last year the city received 24 complaints about illegal dump sites around Barrie. So far this year, they’ve been contacted about 10.

The city has two crews that work between May and November to clean up illegal dumping. That clean up comes at a cost of $100,000 a year.

According to Jason Forgrave, a municipal law enforcement officer with the city, there is a set fine that ranges from $150 to $5,000. Four people have been charged with illegal dumping in the past two years.

Residents say popular sites for dumping illegally seem to be on Salem Road and Lockhart Road.

The City of Barrie is asking anyone who sees any illegal dumping to report it.