BARRIE, ONT. -- Parents across the province have one week to decide whether they are sending their children back to the classroom or opting for online learning.

For some, anxiety levels are growing as the first day of school approaches. But for Noah Bombardier, school can't return soon enough.

"Learning, like outside of school at home online, I didn't really learn much," the grade 10 student said.

Noah is one of more than 130,000 students in York Region returning to school in September.

"If we follow the rules, it should be safe," added grade four student, James Acquah.

School boards across the region are cleaning and training staff for a school year unlike any other.

"At the elementary level, we're attempting not to have our different classes interact with other classes," explained York Region District School Board Associate Director of Schools and Program Steven Reid.

"At the secondary level, it is upwards of only 15 students alternating between face to face and online each day," Reid continued.

Seats will be assigned so school boards can easily trace if someone becomes infected.

Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board Interim Director of Education Catherine McCullough said changes are happening to reduce student traffic. "We're doing things like staggered recesses, staggered entry into the school. We are really trying to minimize the student contact as much as possible."

Parents received a pre-registration survey over the weekend. School boards estimate between 10 and 20 per cent of students would likely be learning from home.

At Trillium Lakelands District School Board, the survey will help determine how to solve transportation concerns and create bus routes. About 90 per cent of its 16,000 students take the bus.

School boards assure parents every safety measure is being taken to keep everyone safe.

Personal protective equipment shipments will arrive at all schools across the region this week.