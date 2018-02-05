

CTV Barrie





The OPP says a bank teller prevented an identity thief from stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a Grey County woman.

On Jan. 28, police say a woman attempted to use a fake driver’s licence and citizenship card to transfer $46,000 from the victim’s account at a Waterloo bank.

The bank clerk became suspicious and started asking the woman questions. When that happened, she fled the scene.

Unfortunately, police say the suspect did manage to withdraw and transfer thousands of dollars from banks in Guelph and London.

The victim contacted police on Friday.

The OPP is asking that anyone with information contact police or Crime Stoppers.