BARRIE -- Emergency crews were busy on Sunday evening as icy roadways made driving treacherous.

Four people travelling in a red pickup truck were taken to the hospital when the driver lost control, rolling the vehicle and hitting several trees along County Road 27 in Springwater Township.

The crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. north of Rainbow Valley Road.

Springwater's fire chief says the roads were icy at the time of the crash.

The area was closed for a period while officers investigated.