A unique piece of aviation history from the Second World War, a B-25 bomber, has made its way to Simcoe County, as part of a new touring museum.



On Monday two veterans got to turn back time and go for a ride in the iconic plane.



Its pilot Richard Petty spoke loudly over the roaring engine, “It’s fast! It handles well, we all enjoy flying it.”



The rattling cockpit and fierce engine roar are sounds veteran Jim McPhee remember vividly.



“It’s just so great to hear those old motors ticking over,”



McPhee served as a gunner on a Halifax bomber during the Second World War. On Monday he’s one of two veterans on board the “Maid in the Shade,” for a special flight.



“It gave me a chance to relive some of the sensations from taking off in the aircraft,” says McPhee.



The B-25 Bombers were flown by allied forces and were made famous by the Doolittle Raid when the Americans dropped bombs over Japan in response to the attack on Pearl Harbour.



Nearly ten thousand B-25’s were built for combat during the Second World War. The one flown today was involved in fifteen missions in Italy and Yugoslavia.



“You can see a patch near the cockpit, for a bullet hole,” pointed out Petty.



It’s one of thirty-four in the world still flying. Restored by an army of volunteers it’s now a touring museum.



“It gives us a great deal of thrill to reconnect with the greatest generation,” says volunteer and flight loadmaster Gord Johnsen.



For Mcphee this flight was a poignant reminder of the war.



“to fly around in one of these “sardine tins” and to have flack come at you. What you keep thinking about is the fallen.”



This piece of aviation history can be seen at the Lake Simcoe Regional Airport until July 23rd. Rides take place on Friday through Sunday. Prices for flights on the B-25 range from $325 USD to $650 USD.